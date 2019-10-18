Cohen Klingenstein LLC Increases Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 17.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 163,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the quarter. Yum! Brands accounts for about 1.2% of Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $18,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 302.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth about $54,000. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total transaction of $179,464.71. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 43,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,540.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $174,337.44. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 42,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,742,685.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,959 shares of company stock valued at $2,657,189 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.65.

YUM stock opened at $110.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.43. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.53 and a 52 week high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.29% and a negative return on equity of 13.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

