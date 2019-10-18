Cohen Klingenstein LLC Buys 2,000 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $9,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,688,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,613,040,000 after acquiring an additional 407,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,783,640,000 after acquiring an additional 472,084 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,349,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $927,238,000 after buying an additional 72,266 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,440,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $769,633,000 after buying an additional 173,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,337.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,830,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $490,689,000 after buying an additional 2,633,848 shares during the last quarter. 66.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $164.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $150.58 and a 1-year high of $219.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. 3M had a return on equity of 55.05% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $177,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on 3M from $197.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on 3M from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 price target on 3M and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on 3M from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.54.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

