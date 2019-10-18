Cohen Klingenstein LLC Acquires New Shares in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 72,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,896,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,050,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,436,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,477,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,696,000. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Globe Life from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

In related news, Director David L. Boren sold 10,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $948,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,665.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Vern D. Herbel sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.25, for a total value of $4,612,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,612,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 100,820 shares of company stock worth $9,241,936 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $94.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.30. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $96.92.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.26%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

