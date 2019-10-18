Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $19.49 million for the quarter.

CVLY traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,359. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.16. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.65 and a 12 month high of $30.13. The stock has a market cap of $211.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Get Codorus Valley Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st.

In other Codorus Valley Bancorp news, Director Macgregor S. Jones sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Dallas L. Smith sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $59,683.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,674 shares of company stock worth $174,684 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits. It also offers commercial real estate, industrial, and construction loans; commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and other loans.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.