CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This is an increase from CNX Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

NYSE:CNXM opened at $13.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $830.47 million, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.13. CNX Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $19.09.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.60 million. CNX Midstream Partners had a net margin of 56.02% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CNX Midstream Partners will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNXM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $16.00 price target on shares of CNX Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.80.

CNX Midstream Partners Company Profile

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

