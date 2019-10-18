CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CME. ValuEngine lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.43.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $212.53. 14,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,726. The company has a market cap of $76.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. CME Group has a twelve month low of $161.05 and a twelve month high of $224.91.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CME Group will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CME Group news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 1,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $402,736.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,182 shares in the company, valued at $6,310,613.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.15, for a total value of $7,005,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,823,258.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,126 shares of company stock worth $11,752,684 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CME. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 119.0% in the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CME Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 44.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Motco lifted its stake in CME Group by 55.8% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 209.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

