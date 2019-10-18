CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Holdings Lifted by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 10.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in CME Group were worth $18,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in CME Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,065,000 after purchasing an additional 12,667 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,276,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,084,000 after purchasing an additional 118,059 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $537,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in CME Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 144,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.43.

CME stock opened at $212.51 on Friday. CME Group Inc has a 52 week low of $161.05 and a 52 week high of $224.91. The company has a market capitalization of $76.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.01. CME Group had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. CME Group’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.99%.

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 35,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.15, for a total value of $7,005,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,823,258.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 7,200 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.13, for a total transaction of $1,606,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,445,418.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,126 shares of company stock worth $11,752,684 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

