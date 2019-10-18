Clinton A. Jr. Lewis Sells 6,123 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Stock

Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $787,540.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,034,315.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ZTS stock opened at $128.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.88. The company has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.05, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.87. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $78.90 and a 1-year high of $130.20.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 72.86% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 21.09%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 target price on Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zoetis from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Argus set a $140.00 target price on Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Zoetis from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 target price on Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.69.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Cohen Klingenstein LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter worth about $552,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Zoetis by 33.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 20.0% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 1.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,117,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,272,000 after purchasing an additional 17,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

