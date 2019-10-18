Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CIVB. DA Davidson raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Civista Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIVB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,123. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day moving average of $21.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Civista Bancshares has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $23.73.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.62 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 10.51%. On average, research analysts predict that Civista Bancshares will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIVB. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Civista Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $711,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 21,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

