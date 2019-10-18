City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning, and operating office properties in the United States. The Company invests in properties located in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. City Office REIT, Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

CIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE:CIO traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.50. The stock had a trading volume of 25,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,865. City Office REIT has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.52.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). City Office REIT had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $41.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.17 million. On average, analysts forecast that City Office REIT will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.04%.

In related news, Director John Sweet bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $25,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,905.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 155.4% during the second quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 618,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,421,000 after buying an additional 376,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 10.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,984,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,787,000 after buying an additional 275,354 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 914,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,965,000 after purchasing an additional 226,921 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,001,000. Finally, AXA acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,535,000. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

