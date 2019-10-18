Citigroup Increases First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target to $119.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from $111.00 to $119.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FRC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on First Republic Bank to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on First Republic Bank from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.69.

FRC traded up $1.22 on Wednesday, reaching $104.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,785. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.89. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $79.42 and a fifty-two week high of $107.75.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $837.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.60 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 22.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at $781,000. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.3% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 37,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the second quarter valued at $409,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 47.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 3.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 16,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

