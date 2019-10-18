Citigroup Cuts Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $174.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $180.00 to $174.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ROK. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Longbow Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $171.36.

ROK traded up $1.89 on Tuesday, hitting $168.25. 24,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,829. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.41. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $141.46 and a twelve month high of $191.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 78.71%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total value of $531,927.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 426.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 65.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

