Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,714,828 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 400,358 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.7% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.23% of Cisco Systems worth $480,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,546.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,285,218 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,642,650,000 after purchasing an additional 45,351,980 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,677,761 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,624,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,256 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,929,924 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,036,035,000 after purchasing an additional 478,368 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,527,442 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $904,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,540 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,909,185 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $761,250,000 after purchasing an additional 44,733 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $3,270,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277,548 shares in the company, valued at $12,967,042.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $26,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 193,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,359,179. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $58.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.96.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,746,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,061,692. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The company has a market cap of $196.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

