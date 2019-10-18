Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) CAO Sells $536,460.00 in Stock

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,000 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $536,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,906 shares in the company, valued at $16,873,276.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael Lawrence Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 4,888 shares of Cintas stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $1,274,741.52.

CTAS opened at $268.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $260.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.00. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $155.98 and a one year high of $271.78.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 13.18%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Cintas by 20.5% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 1.6% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 2.7% in the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 1.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cintas from $217.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cintas from $267.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cintas from $226.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $287.00 price target (up from $261.00) on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.40.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

