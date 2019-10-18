CIBC Reiterates Buy Rating for Largo Resources (OTCMKTS:LGORF)

Largo Resources (OTCMKTS:LGORF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at CIBC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $2.50 target price on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 135.85% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Largo Resources in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Largo Resources in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGORF opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. Largo Resources has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $3.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27.

Largo Resources Ltd., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mining and exploration properties located in Brazil and Canada. It primarily explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds 99.94% in the Maracás Menchen Mine covering an area of 17,690 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

