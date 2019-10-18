CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 334 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $21,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in AMETEK in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 51.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $342,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,670 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,962.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 price target on shares of AMETEK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.42.

Shares of AME opened at $89.18 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.14 and a 12 month high of $92.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 17.02%.

AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

