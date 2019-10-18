CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Lowers Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 192,662 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,557 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $17,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 220.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 515 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $92.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.47. TE Connectivity Ltd has a one year low of $69.84 and a one year high of $97.99. The stock has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.18.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine cut TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Cross Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.07.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 65,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $6,141,557.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,854 shares in the company, valued at $8,405,841.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 124,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $11,620,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 290,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,118,417.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 255,500 shares of company stock valued at $23,737,285. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

