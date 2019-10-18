CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $17.08 Million Stake in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.26% of PRA Health Sciences worth $17,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,789,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,881,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $317,827,000 after acquiring an additional 292,887 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 338.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank grew its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 822,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,511,000 after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Svb Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub cut PRA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Leerink Swann assumed coverage on PRA Health Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.86.

PRAH opened at $98.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.47. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 1-year low of $82.12 and a 1-year high of $121.98.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $763.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.95 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 5.39%. PRA Health Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 6,666,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total transaction of $649,401,688.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

