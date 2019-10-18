CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Grows Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $14,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in TransDigm Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,707,000 after acquiring an additional 13,735 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in TransDigm Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,269 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,183,000 after acquiring an additional 10,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in TransDigm Group by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.19, for a total transaction of $5,149,881.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,681,515.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.65, for a total value of $9,355,504.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,833 shares of company stock worth $163,064,861 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

TDG opened at $526.55 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $307.36 and a 12-month high of $555.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $522.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $492.37. The company has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.95.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.94. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 16.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TDG shares. Barclays set a $610.00 price objective on TransDigm Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on TransDigm Group to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $582.66 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TransDigm Group from $570.00 to $560.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $558.82.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

