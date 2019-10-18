CIBC Analysts Give Husky Energy (OTCMKTS:HUSKF) a $10.50 Price Target

CIBC set a $10.50 target price on Husky Energy (OTCMKTS:HUSKF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Husky Energy to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS HUSKF opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. Husky Energy has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $15.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.64.

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

