CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,921 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $274.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.16. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $214.83 and a 1 year high of $277.98.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $1.3014 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

