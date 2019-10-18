CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 3,012 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,012 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises 0.5% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $18,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. purchased 1,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $376.32 per share, with a total value of $509,537.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,537.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.85, for a total transaction of $727,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,503 shares of company stock worth $8,292,527 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $379.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $108.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $357.30. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $241.18 and a one year high of $399.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 297.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LMT shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.64.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

