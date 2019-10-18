CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 15,181 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,348 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 15,181 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 0.9% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $35,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 114.7% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $178.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $121.60 and a 1-year high of $187.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $639,555.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,783.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Denise M. Morrison purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $171.13 per share, for a total transaction of $171,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,223 shares in the company, valued at $551,551.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on V. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Visa from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Visa from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $196.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Visa to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.57.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

