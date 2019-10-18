CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,939 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.08% of Hill-Rom worth $5,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the second quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Hill-Rom by 166.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,869,000 after buying an additional 41,025 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in Hill-Rom by 142.2% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Hill-Rom by 40.8% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom in the second quarter worth $1,350,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HRC opened at $102.35 on Friday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.82 and a 1 year high of $109.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $726.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 6,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.26, for a total value of $674,562.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,495.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $566,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,717. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Hill-Rom from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Hill-Rom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.43.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

