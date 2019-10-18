CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 663 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 96,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $15,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.1% during the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 73.0% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 6.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 106.4% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $148.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. KeyCorp set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Dollar General to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of Dollar General and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $152.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.95.

NYSE:DG opened at $162.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.54. Dollar General Corp. has a 1-year low of $98.08 and a 1-year high of $164.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.44%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

