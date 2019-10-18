CHS Inc Preferred Shares (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Trading Down 0%

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2019 // Comments off

CHS Inc Preferred Shares (NASDAQ:CHSCO) were down 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.40 and last traded at $27.43, approximately 5,733 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 23,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.44.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.28 and its 200-day moving average is $27.49.

In other CHS Inc Preferred Shares news, CFO Timothy N. Skidmore bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy N. Skidmore bought 3,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $99,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

CHS Inc Preferred Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHSCO)

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It engages in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

