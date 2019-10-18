CHS Inc Preferred Shares (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Trading Down 0%

CHS Inc Preferred Shares (NASDAQ:CHSCO) were down 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.40 and last traded at $27.43, approximately 5,733 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 23,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.44.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.28 and its 200-day moving average is $27.49.

In other CHS Inc Preferred Shares news, CFO Timothy N. Skidmore bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy N. Skidmore bought 3,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $99,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It engages in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

