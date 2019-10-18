Chronologic (DAY) Hits Market Cap of $160,489.00

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 18th. One Chronologic token can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00002212 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Chronologic has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. Chronologic has a market capitalization of $160,489.00 and $253.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012602 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00228845 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.61 or 0.01138753 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000797 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00030493 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00089212 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Chronologic

Chronologic was first traded on July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,191,383 tokens and its circulating supply is 913,055 tokens. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH . The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network

Chronologic Token Trading

Chronologic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

