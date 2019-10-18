Christopher John Nielsen Sells 3,000 Shares of Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock

Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $49,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,440.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Christopher John Nielsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 15th, Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $51,270.00.

Shares of RDFN opened at $18.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -36.92 and a beta of 1.37. Redfin Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.47.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Redfin had a negative net margin of 15.47% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. The company had revenue of $197.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Redfin Corp will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RDFN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Compass Point upgraded Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Redfin from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Redfin from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen set a $24.00 price target on Redfin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,779,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,915,000 after buying an additional 1,032,134 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 677,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,733,000 after purchasing an additional 82,008 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 510.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 131,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

