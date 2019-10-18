Chinook Energy (TSE:CKE) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.11

Shares of Chinook Energy Inc. (TSE:CKE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.11 and traded as high as $0.05. Chinook Energy shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 242,205 shares.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$0.20 price target on shares of Chinook Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

The firm has a market cap of $10.07 million and a PE ratio of -0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.11.

Chinook Energy (TSE:CKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.18 million for the quarter.

About Chinook Energy (TSE:CKE)

Chinook Energy Inc, an upstream oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Birley/Umbach area, which include 64 net drilling space units of land located in northeast British Columbia.

