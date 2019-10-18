China Ceramics (NASDAQ:CCCL) Trading Up 12%

China Ceramics Co Ltd (NASDAQ:CCCL)’s stock price was up 12% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.84, approximately 311,703 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 413,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.99.

About China Ceramics (NASDAQ:CCCL)

China Ceramics Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells ceramic tiles for exterior siding and interior flooring, and design in residential and commercial buildings in the People's Republic of China. It provides porcelain tiles, glazed tiles, glazed porcelain tiles, rustic tiles, and polished glazed tiles.

