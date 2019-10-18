Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

PLCE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America set a $115.00 price objective on Childrens Place and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on Childrens Place to $106.75 in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson set a $135.00 price objective on Childrens Place and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Childrens Place from $128.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Childrens Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.08.

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.45. 73,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,553. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.57. Childrens Place has a 12 month low of $69.94 and a 12 month high of $160.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $420.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.28 million. Childrens Place had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Childrens Place will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Childrens Place in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 229.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Childrens Place in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 128.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 15.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Childrens Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

