Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
PLCE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America set a $115.00 price objective on Childrens Place and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on Childrens Place to $106.75 in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson set a $135.00 price objective on Childrens Place and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Childrens Place from $128.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Childrens Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.08.
Shares of NASDAQ PLCE traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.45. 73,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,553. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.57. Childrens Place has a 12 month low of $69.94 and a 12 month high of $160.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.77.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Childrens Place in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 229.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Childrens Place in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 128.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 15.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.
Childrens Place Company Profile
The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.
Further Reading: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?
Receive News & Ratings for Childrens Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Childrens Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.