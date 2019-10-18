Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a utility company engaged in natural gas distribution and transmission, propane distribution and marketing, advanced information services and other related businesses.Chesapeake’s three natural gas distribution divisions serve residential, commercial and industrial customers in southern Delaware, Maryland’s Eastern Shore and Florida. The Company’s natural gas transmission subsidiary operates an interstate pipeline system that transports gas from various points in Pennsylvania to Delaware and Maryland distribution divisions. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group set a $110.00 price objective on Chesapeake Utilities and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut Chesapeake Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Chesapeake Utilities has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.81.

CPK stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.92. 271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,656. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.20. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12 month low of $77.20 and a 12 month high of $97.00.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.40 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 8.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 48.94%.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $236,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,858 shares of company stock worth $269,817 in the last 90 days. 4.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 15.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 12.6% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

