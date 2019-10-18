Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by OTR Global

OTR Global reissued their negative rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CHKP. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI set a $105.00 price objective on Check Point Software Technologies and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Sunday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.82.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $107.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.78. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $98.57 and a 12 month high of $132.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.03 and a 200-day moving average of $114.43.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.53 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 40.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Motco bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 70.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

