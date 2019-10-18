Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) PT Raised to $40.00 at Citigroup

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SCHW. Barclays cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $51.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.15.

SCHW stock opened at $39.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $51.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.51. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $49.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 105,422 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $4,430,886.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,740 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total transaction of $145,747.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,677 shares of company stock valued at $8,993,241 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 21.7% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Charles Schwab by 3.6% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 16,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 14,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

