Chardan Capital Raises Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Price Target to $10.00

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) had its target price increased by Chardan Capital from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.85.

Shares of ADVM opened at $7.01 on Tuesday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $16.38. The company has a quick ratio of 17.79, a current ratio of 17.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $410.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.38.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 24.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 372.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 8,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

