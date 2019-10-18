Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) Stock Price Up 8%

Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) rose 8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.84 and last traded at $0.81, approximately 754,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 363,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

CHAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chaparral Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Chaparral Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Chaparral Energy from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $40.85 million, a P/E ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 4.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.62.

Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.11). Chaparral Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 33.24%. The firm had revenue of $67.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.09 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Chaparral Energy Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHAP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chaparral Energy by 661.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,722,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,785 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chaparral Energy by 20.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,835,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,646,000 after buying an additional 316,205 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Chaparral Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $880,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Chaparral Energy by 8.1% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,283,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,756,000 after buying an additional 170,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Chaparral Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Chaparral Energy Company Profile

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

