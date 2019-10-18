Challenger (ASX:CGF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.39

Shares of Challenger Ltd (ASX:CGF) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.39 and traded as low as $7.51. Challenger shares last traded at $7.77, with a volume of 4,613,250 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$7.04 and its 200-day moving average price is A$7.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.34.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Challenger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.36%.

Challenger Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The company also provides retirement services to its clients. It manages equity mutual funds. The firm invests into the public equity markets. Challenger Limited was founded in 1985 and is based in Australia, Asia and United Kingdom.

