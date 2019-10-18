CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $100.36

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $100.36 and traded as high as $103.49. CGI shares last traded at $102.00, with a volume of 163,370 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GIB.A shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$108.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$101.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$106.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$110.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$108.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$103.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$100.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.22.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

