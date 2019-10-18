Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Price Target Lowered to C$11.00 at CIBC

Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$15.50 to C$12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$16.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Cervus Equipment from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$16.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

CERV traded up C$0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$8.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,353. The company has a market capitalization of $127.23 million and a PE ratio of 7.35. Cervus Equipment has a one year low of C$7.95 and a one year high of C$14.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.04.

Cervus Equipment Corporation engages in the sale, after-sale service, and maintenance of agricultural, transportation, and industrial equipment. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial Equipment. The Agricultural segment offers tractors, combine harvesting equipment, tillage, seeding, nutrient management and soil preparation machinery, sprayers, hay and forage equipment, material handling, integrated agricultural systems technology, precision agricultural irrigation equipment and supplies, lawn and garden tractors, compact utility tractors, zero-turn radius and front mowers, and utility vehicles; and associated implements for mowing, tilling, snow and debris handling, aerating, and other turf applications.

