Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY)’s share price fell 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $46.16 and last traded at $46.20, 1,136,434 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 45% from the average session volume of 781,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.75.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDAY. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceridian HCM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.92.
The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -894.40 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
In other news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 9,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $468,065,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $24,635,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,201,162 shares of company stock valued at $895,193,518. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 2,627.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 32.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 35.4% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 34.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ceridian HCM Company Profile (NYSE:CDAY)
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.
