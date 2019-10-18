Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY)’s share price fell 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $46.16 and last traded at $46.20, 1,136,434 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 45% from the average session volume of 781,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.75.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDAY. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceridian HCM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.92.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -894.40 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $196.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 9,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $468,065,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $24,635,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,201,162 shares of company stock valued at $895,193,518. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 2,627.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 32.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 35.4% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 34.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile (NYSE:CDAY)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

