Cerebellum GP LLC Takes Position in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 440.4% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 201,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 164,475 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Chico’s FAS by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 234,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Chico’s FAS by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 140,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in Chico’s FAS by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 201,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 88,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

CHS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chico’s FAS from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut Chico’s FAS from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. MKM Partners set a $4.00 price target on Chico’s FAS and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Chico’s FAS from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Chico’s FAS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.67.

Shares of CHS stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $8.44. The stock has a market cap of $412.56 million, a PE ratio of 116.67 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average is $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

