Cerebellum GP LLC Makes New Investment in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT)

Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BB&T in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in BB&T by 49.6% during the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BB&T during the second quarter valued at $48,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BB&T during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its stake in BB&T by 285.4% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 price target on shares of BB&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BB&T from $51.50 to $50.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price target on shares of BB&T and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.12.

In other BB&T news, insider David Hudson Weaver sold 21,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $1,116,505.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nido R. Qubein sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,099,147 shares of company stock worth $714,407,173. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BBT stock opened at $52.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. BB&T Co. has a twelve month low of $40.68 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.46.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. BB&T had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BB&T Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

