Cerebellum GP LLC Invests $87,000 in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NBR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nabors Industries by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,225,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,051,668 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 3,556.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,356,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210,331 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 16,795.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,798,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770,018 shares during the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 12,950,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,393,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBR opened at $1.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.62. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $6.21. The stock has a market cap of $632.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.64.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.40). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $771.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. Nabors Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.17%.

In other news, Director Tanya S. Beder bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 219,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,834.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NBR. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.02.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

