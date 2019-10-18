Cerebellum GP LLC Has $116,000 Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Cerebellum GP LLC trimmed its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 41.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,110 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,152,280 shares of the software company’s stock worth $513,507,000 after acquiring an additional 384,266 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,060,683 shares of the software company’s stock worth $498,585,000 after purchasing an additional 67,647 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,712,880 shares of the software company’s stock worth $441,928,000 after purchasing an additional 484,101 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,709,360 shares of the software company’s stock worth $441,355,000 after purchasing an additional 96,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,626,449 shares of the software company’s stock worth $427,849,000 after purchasing an additional 43,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total value of $39,718.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,154 shares of company stock worth $175,163. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADSK. Bank of America cut shares of Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Sunday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Autodesk has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.48.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $145.49 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.72 and a fifty-two week high of $178.95. The stock has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.59, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The software company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 59.32%. The business had revenue of $796.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

