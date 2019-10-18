Cerebellum GP LLC Buys Shares of 674 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 674 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,758,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,758,216,000 after acquiring an additional 352,497 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in United Parcel Service by 36.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,788,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,217,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155,121 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,112,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $734,559,000 after acquiring an additional 232,764 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 47.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,433,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $664,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,288,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $546,137,000 after acquiring an additional 224,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $135.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.46.

NYSE UPS opened at $118.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.89 and a 12-month high of $123.63. The firm has a market cap of $99.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 175.60%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.