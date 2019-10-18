Cerebellum GP LLC Acquires Shares of 1,526 Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,104,981 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,526,591,000 after purchasing an additional 532,800 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 36.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,340,189 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $301,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,513 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 8.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,637,268 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $220,502,000 after acquiring an additional 350,546 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 3.2% during the second quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,548,508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $216,282,000 after acquiring an additional 141,393 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 9.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,912,366 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $186,033,000 after acquiring an additional 343,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WDC. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $63.00 price target on Western Digital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $126.00 price target on Western Digital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.58.

Shares of WDC opened at $59.15 on Friday. Western Digital Corp has a one year low of $33.83 and a one year high of $65.31. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.47.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Western Digital Corp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.49%.

In other news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 87,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total transaction of $5,219,697.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,480 shares in the company, valued at $6,744,300.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $195,574.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,665,507.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

