Cerebellum GP LLC Acquires New Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 74.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 362 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 41.9% during the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 423 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $146.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.79 and a 52 week high of $157.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.63.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Universal Health Services news, EVP Marvin G. Pember sold 16,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total value of $2,496,271.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,468,495.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Hotz sold 7,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total transaction of $1,081,805.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,022,497.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UHS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays set a $145.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.53.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

