Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Declares $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

NASDAQ:CVCY opened at $20.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.22. The stock has a market cap of $279.84 million, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.38. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $21.89.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.05 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 28.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVCY shares. Sandler O’Neill cut Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

