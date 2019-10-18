Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 26,751 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 453,938 shares.The stock last traded at $4.91 and had previously closed at $4.92.

CETV has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Central European Media Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Central European Media Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.25.

Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Central European Media Enterprises had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 53.04%. The firm had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CETV. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Central European Media Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 338.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Central European Media Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $46,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central European Media Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central European Media Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

Central European Media Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:CETV)

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Romania, the Slovak Republic, and Slovenia. It broadcasts a total of 31 television channels, including general entertainment and other channels. The company also develops and produces content for television channels; and provides television content through various portals, including Voyo, a subscription video-on-demand service, and advertising supported catch-up services on its Websites, as well as operates a portfolio of digital media products that complement its news programming and other television station-related brands.

