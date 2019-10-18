Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) PT Lowered to $6.00

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) had its target price lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks from $8.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective points to a potential upside of 84.05% from the company’s previous close. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS.
CDEV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Centennial Resource Development has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.09.
Shares of Centennial Resource Development stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.26. 207,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,430,438. The stock has a market cap of $921.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a PEG ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.84. Centennial Resource Development has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $21.04.
In other Centennial Resource Development news, CFO George S. Glyphis bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $234,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 493,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,313,084.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 31.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 239,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 12,655 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 19.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 344,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 55,400 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 895.5% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 46.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 35.1% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,398,510 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $18,204,000 after buying an additional 622,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.
About Centennial Resource Development
Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.
