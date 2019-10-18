Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) PT Lowered to $6.00

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) had its target price lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks from $8.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective points to a potential upside of 84.05% from the company’s previous close. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

CDEV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Centennial Resource Development has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.09.

Shares of Centennial Resource Development stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.26. 207,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,430,438. The stock has a market cap of $921.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a PEG ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.84. Centennial Resource Development has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $21.04.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $244.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CFO George S. Glyphis bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $234,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 493,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,313,084.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 31.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 239,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 12,655 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 19.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 344,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 55,400 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 895.5% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 46.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 35.1% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,398,510 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $18,204,000 after buying an additional 622,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

